Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble said his government will step up its efforts to combat corruption and misuse of state resources.

Roble, who toured the ministry of finance, central bank and the Mogadishu port late on Saturday, said he will continue to improve the economy, enhance public financial management and good governance.”I was briefed on the key roles of the Central Bank, current reforms that are supporting our growing financial sectors.

The bank continues to play as the fiscal agent as well as promoting good governance in Somalia,” Roble said in a statement issued on Sunday after the visit of the three institutions.

During the visit, the prime minister who was appointed on Sept. 17, met with the leaders and officials of these institutions in their workplaces and listened to reports on the financial transparency of the services they provide to the people of Somalia.

Roble, who has taken a number of anti-corruption measures, including bringing to justice government officials accused of embezzling public funds, said the measures would be strengthened, with the government committed to safeguarding the trust of the Somali people.

He urged the leaders and staff of the revenue agencies he visited to intensify their work, to boost the country’s revenue which has been strongly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted several economies across the world.