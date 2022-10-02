Somali president pays state visit to Ethiopia

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is seen during the presidential election in Mogadishu, Somalia, on May 15, 2022. The Somalian parliament on Sunday chose Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as the country's new president in a third-round runoff in an election that has been delayed for over a year. The 67-year-old Mohamud, former Somalian president in 2012-2017, won 214 votes from lawmakers, defeating incumbent President Mohamed Farmajo, who garnered 110 votes. Mohamud was immediately sworn in after the vote. (Photo by Hassan Bashi/Xinhua)
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday arrived in Ethiopia for his first state visit to East Africa’s most populous nation.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a press statement that Mohamud was accorded a warm welcome at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The Somali president is expected to have discussions with senior Ethiopian government officials about bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, according to the statement.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was elected as Somalia’s president in May after defeating Mohamed Farmajo, the former president.

Somalia and Ethiopia are allies in the fight against terrorism, most notably in efforts to fight against the terror group al-Shabab. Enditem

