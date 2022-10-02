Somali president pays state visit to Ethiopia

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday arrived in Ethiopia for his first state visit to East Africa’s most populous nation.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a press statement that Mohamud was accorded a warm welcome at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The Somali president is expected to have discussions with senior Ethiopian government officials about bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, according to the statement.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was elected as Somalia’s president in May after defeating Mohamed Farmajo, the former president.

Somalia and Ethiopia are allies in the fight against terrorism, most notably in efforts to fight against the terror group al-Shabab. Enditem