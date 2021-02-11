President Mohamed Farmajo has called for a new round of consultative talks on Feb. 15 to help break the deadlock on the electoral process.

The talks, to be held in Garowe, the capital of the semi-autonomous region of Puntland, comes after negotiations on the electoral process between the government and leaders of federal member states collapsed on Feb. 5 in the central town of Dhusamareb.

The president will host a “federal and state-level summit on the implementation” of the Sept. 17, 2020, “Elections Agreement,” the presidency said in a statement issued on Tuesday evening.

Farmajo, whose four-year term ended on Feb. 8, has blamed unnamed foreign interventions for the failure of the talks despite his side making compromises. He accused Puntland and Jubbaland states of refusing to support the pre-election deal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble welcomed the talks, saying his government is making significant efforts to facilitate the conference and to expedite the implementation of the politically negotiated electoral model reached on Sept. 17, 2020 that guided the country’s electoral process.

He said his government played an effective role in bringing together different stakeholders on the implementation of the already ratified pre-election deal and in trying to unite at this critical juncture of the political process in the country.

The Garowe talks also come amid pressure from the international community, which has called for an immediate resumption of talks to find a way forward for the conduct of delayed elections.

The United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the African Union have warned that delays in the election will only increase the risk of instability.

Puntland state has also welcomed the meeting, but said the talks should be moved to Mogadishu to ensure participation of stakeholders and the international community.