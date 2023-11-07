Somali security forces arrest 28 people over al-Shabab links

Somali security forces on Tuesday arrested 28 people who were planning to join the al-Shabab militant group, according to officials.

The arrests were made in an operation near Afgoye district in southern Somalia. The Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism said that the detainees, including two underage boys, were traveling in a minibus at the time of their arrest.

“The security forces apprehended 28 people, including the driver of the vehicle and two facilitators.

The captives admitted to having been recruited to join the al-Shabab terrorist group,” the ministry said in a release issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The ministry also noted that the National Intelligence and Security Agency is committed to pursuing militants involved in terror activities in the country.

These arrests occurred as government forces, supported by international partners, have intensified operations against al-Shabab in the capital and other parts of Somalia.