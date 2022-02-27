Somali security officers hone skills on intelligence gatherings to secure polls

Some 120 Somali security officers have wrapped up a five-day training aimed at boosting their intelligence skills to thwart terror threats during the ongoing electoral process.

The training, which ended in Mogadishu on Friday, was organized by the African Union and United Nations missions in Somalia to secure the ongoing electoral process. It covered several topics that included intelligence collection and analysis, management of intelligence data, surveillance and investigation, intelligence data preservation, intelligence report writing, and intelligence data presentation.

“Intelligence, when properly used, leads to faster detection and remediation of threats. This guarantees information security and makes security operations easy to execute,” AMISOM Police training and development coordinator, Kofi Amevenku said in a statement issued in Mogadishu on Sunday, noting that good intelligence gathering and management is key to bolstering efforts to secure Somalia and its democratic processes.

The training was attended by security officers who work on the Joint Operations and Centres (JOCs) and Women’s Situation Desks in Mogadishu and the federal member states.

The Deputy Somali Police Commissioner, Osman Abdullahi Mohamed encouraged the participants to apply the knowledge gained while conducting their duties.

“We hope the officers drawn from across the regions have grasped the knowledge to enable them to effectively perform their duties,” said Osman. Enditem