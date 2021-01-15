Somali and U.S. forces killed one al-Shabab militant and destroyed a compound in an airstrike which was conducted in the southern region on Wednesday, officials said in a statement issued in Mogadishu on Wednesday evening.

The Somali ministry of information said no civilians were killed or injured as a result of the latest airstrike in the vicinity of Bulafullay on the border between Bay and Lower Shabelle region.

“The federal government and AFRICOM take great measures to prevent civilian casualties in the fight against the terrorist group and investigate each reported allegation fully,” the ministry said.

Last week, five al-Shabab militants were killed including targeted leaders in an airstrike conducted in the southern region.

The strike targeted known al-Shabab leaders who facilitated finance, weapons, fighters, and explosives.

The Somali forces and international partners have intensified security operations in the recent past against al-Shabab extremists in the southern regions in an attempt to liberate al-Shabab held-towns.

The al-Qaida linked group was driven out of the capital, Mogadishu, in 2011, but the militants are still hiding in the rural areas of those regions conducting ambushes and planting landmines. Enditem