Somalia Celebrates Securing Seat at UN Security Council

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has welcomed the country’s election to the 15-member United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for a two-year term starting in 2025, saying it will enable Somalia to regain its global status.

The historic vote shows how the world perceives development and governance taking place in the country, Mohamud said in a statement issued Thursday evening in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

He said that Somalia, among the five countries that received the winning votes for UNSC non-permanent seats, alongside Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, and Panama, will for the first time in 50 years, have influence in global affairs in terms of peace and conflicts.

“The diplomatic success we have reached today translates to how the world is witnessing the efforts and development of Somalia, especially the recovery and rebuilding of our country,” he said.

The election is an opportunity for Somalia to take part in the promotion of peace and security in the world, Mohamud said.

Meanwhile, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has also congratulated Somalia on the country’s election as a non-permanent member of the UNSC.

African Union Special Representative for Somalia and Head of ATMIS Mohamed El-Amine Souef said the election is a clear demonstration of the trust and confidence the UN member countries have in Somalia’s progressive journey toward peace and security.

“The achievement will embolden Somalia’s drive to secure the safety and prosperity of its people,” Souef said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

He said Somalia’s historic election will also provide vital lessons for the quest for international peace and security in parts of the world experiencing conflict and instability.

The five countries that were elected Thursday will join existing non-permanent members Algeria, Guyana, the Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone and Slovenia.