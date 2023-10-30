Somalia Floods affect over 278,000 people – UN

At least four people have died while more than 278,000 others have been affected by torrential rains and riverine floods since the start of the seasonal Deyr (average October-December) rains in Somalia three weeks ago, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The UN agency said in its latest update on the flooding, released Sunday evening, that 43,840 people have been relocated to higher grounds due to floods, with the majority being recorded in Hirshabelle State.

The OCHA said the majority of the affected people, most of whom are in displacement sites, have reportedly returned to their normal lives after the flash floods subsided.

“They, however, remain vulnerable to subsequent flooding if the rains continue as forecast since most of the displacement sites are located in low-lying areas.”

According to the OCHA, at least three people are still missing in Baidoa and Galmudug states, and another 150 were reportedly injured in Luuq District in Jubaland State during the heavy rainfall on Oct. 22.

The UN agency said humanitarian partners, in cooperation with the authorities, have initiated targeted responses to the most vulnerable people, prioritizing those displaced and/or relocated due to floods.