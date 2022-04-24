Somalia foreign minister unhurt in assassination attempt

The Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdisaid Muse Ali escaped unhurt in an assassination attempt Thursday evening in the northern town of Galkayo.

Radio Mogadishu reported Friday that one soldier was killed and three people were wounded in the attack which erupted at a compound owned by a traditional elder and a politician who was hosting the minister and his family for the evening fast-breaking ritual (Iftar).

“The attack was a politically motivated assassination attempt,” the minister told the state-owned radio and warned that those responsible will be held into account.

Muse, who condemned the incident, said the attack was carried out by the security forces loyal to Puntland President Said Deni in Galkayo town.

Muse, however, said his security guards foiled the assassination attempt but the host, the clan elder, was among those who were wounded.

Muse said the wounded were rushed to the hospital. “We wish them a quick recovery,” he said.

The latest attack came hours after Vice President of Somalia’s Puntland Ahmed Karaash announced he was assuming the region’s presidency after president Deni traveled to Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, to launch his campaign for the president of Somalia in the upcoming polls. Enditem