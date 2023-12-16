Somalia inches closer to joining EAC as it signs treaty of accession with bloc

The Federal Republic of Somalia inched closer to joining the East African Community (EAC) after signing a treaty of accession with the regional bloc in Entebbe in Uganda on Friday, the EAC said in a statement.

The statement said the accession treaty was signed by Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and the chairperson of the EAC heads of state summit, President Salva Kiir of South Sudan.

The 23rd Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State held in Arusha, Tanzania on Nov. 24 reviewed the report of the EAC Council of Ministers on the negotiations with Somalia into the EAC, and resolved to admit Somalia as a full member of the bloc, the statement said.

The statement added the summit further directed that within six months after the signing of the treaty of accession, Somalia shall be required to deposit the instrument of ratification with the EAC secretary general.’

Other member states of the EAC are Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania.