Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohamed Roble on Tuesday appointed an 11-member technical committee to resolve the recent armed clashes between the government and pro-opposition forces in capital city of Mogadishu.

Roble said in a statement that the committee which includes ministers and lawmakers from both the government and the opposition will look at the factors that led to the splits within the Somali National Army (SNA) and send back soldiers who had vacated their bases in the Middle and Lower Shabelle regions.

The prime minister who gave the committee five days to resolve the matter said the members should do away with zones held by the opposition since some opposition fighters are still stationed in areas near the presidential palace in defiance of the government’s call to return to their bases.

Fighting erupted in the Mogadishu on April 25 between the government and pro-opposition forces over the decision by Lower House on April 12 to extend the mandate of the executive and legislative arms of the federal government by two years.

The Somali parliament voted on May 1 to annul the April 12 mandate extension bill. President Mohamed Farmajo told parliament to revert to the Sept. 17, 2020 pre-election deal which was agreed between the federal government and five leaders of the federal member states.

Farmajo also tasked the prime minister with spearheading the preparation and implementation of the electoral process, including key election security arrangements, to ensure elections take place in a peaceful and stable atmosphere. Enditem

