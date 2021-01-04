Somali Prime Minister Mohammed Roble said increased attacks by al-Shabab will not deter development in the Horn of Africa nation.

Roble who visited the wounded construction workers at the Mogadishu-Afgoye corridor who were hospitalized following Saturday’s suicide attack also condemned the heinous incident in which four people including a Turkish engineer were killed.

“Their cowardly act will never deter us from sustaining development initiatives and continuing to partner with our brotherly nation, Turkey,” he said in a statement issued on Saturday evening.

The prime minister said the government will offset the treatment-related costs for the injured and wished the wounded a speedy recovery. He commended the doctors for giving the injured specialized care.

Al-Shabab which is fighting to overthrow the government claimed responsibility for the latest attack outside Mogadishu.

Roble thanked the government and people of Turkey for standing with the Somali government and people through difficult times.

Meanwhile, the UN in Somalia has also condemned Saturday’s suicide attack outside Mogadishu and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

“The UN in Somalia is appalled and saddened by the vicious terrorist attack today on Somali and Turkish workers, who were working on an important infrastructure project for the benefit of all Somalis. It sends condolences and wishes a speedy recovery for the injured,” it said in a statement.

The Turkish engineers who are building Mogadishu-Afgoye have been victims of targeted attacks by the extremist group several times in the past.

Two Turkish nationals were among more than 80 killed in December 2019 in a bomb attack on a checkpoint near Mogadishu. Enditem