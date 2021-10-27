Somalia receives 163,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX

Somalia on Tuesday received 163,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX facility to intensify the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Fawziya Abikar Nur, Minister of Health and Human Services of Somalia, said the vaccines donated by the German government will enable the government to step up the vaccination drive across the country.

Nur said that about 1.85 percent of the population has so far been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mamunur Rahman Malik, World Health Organization Representative to Somalia, said donors are playing an important role in the response plan for COVID-19.

Since March 2020, Somalia had reported 21,998 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,208 deaths, as of Monday. Enditem