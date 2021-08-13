Somalia receives 1st batch of J&J COVID-19 vaccines

Somalia received 302,400 doses of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX facility Thursday, said a source of the Ministry of Health.

The J&J vaccines, donated by the United States, are the first single-dose vaccines to be distributed in Somalia to expand the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country and enable additional Somalis to be fully vaccinated with one shot.

Somali Minister of Health and Human Services Fawziya Abikar Nur said the donation is crucial in the government’s continued fight against COVID-19 and urged everyone eligible to get vaccinated.

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, 16,103 laboratory-confirmed cases, including 864 deaths, have been reported in Somalia as of Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The uptake of COVID-19 vaccines among the general population remains low and so far only 93,458 Somalis have been fully vaccinated. Enditem