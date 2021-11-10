Somalia receives 336,500 more doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX

Somalia received an additional 336,500 doses of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday through the COVAX facility.

This was the second batch of J&J vaccine doses donated by the United States to Somalia to expand COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country. The first batch of 302,400 doses arrived in August.

Somalia has so far confirmed a total of 22,693 COVID-19 cases, with 10,767 recoveries and 1,294 fatalities.