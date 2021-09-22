Somalia reintroduces restriction measures amid surging COVID-19 infections

Somalia’s Ministry of Health said the country is undergoing the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

The Ministry of Health and Human Services on Monday evening reintroduced a raft of health restriction measures aimed at containing the spread of the virus amid resurgence of infections across the country.

“The Ministry of Health hereby declares that it will put into effect Somalia COVID-19 guidelines for international travelers to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Somalia,” Fawzia Abikar Nur, Minister of Health and Human Services said in a statement.

The measures include suspension of large gatherings or public meetings that are not important and those which happen must abide by COVID-19 preventive measures and protocols.

“Public gatherings will increase the risk of COVID-19, therefore, all large gatherings such as sporting events, protests, weddings and similar events will be temporarily cancelled during this wave,” the minister said.

The minister said COVID-19 infection rate has been increasing and all travelers and those who have been in the 11 countries for two weeks must self-quarantine for 14 days.

The countries include Uganda, Bangladesh, Mexico, India, and South Africa.

“All foreigners entering Somalia without a genuine COVID-19 negative PCR certificate will be returned to the same flight they came with,” the minister warned.

The minister ordered government agencies to reduce the number of staff in their offices and encourage staff to work from home.

She called on the private sector to vaccinate its staff, observe social distancing and require staff to wear masks at all times.

So far, Somalia has reported 19,234 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 9,250 recoveries and 1,079 deaths, as of Monday. Enditem