Somalia says security forces killing over 2,000 al-Shabab fighters in four months

More than 2,000 al-Shabab militants were killed in the past four months amid intensified military operations across Somalia to flush out the group, a senior government official said Wednesday.

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, who chaired a special meeting on the government’s efforts to lift an arms embargo that the United Nations Security Council imposed on Somalia in 1992, said the ongoing operations have achieved great success, especially in the regions of Galguduud, Hiran, and Middle Shabelle.

The meeting, which was attended by ministers and top security officials, discussed the security situation in the country and ways to lift the arms embargo on Somalia, according to a statement issued in the Somali capital of Mogadishu after the meeting.

During the meeting, Abdi said his government is committed to eliminating al-Shabab extremists in the country, noting that their time is running out.

He also said the government will make an effort to succeed in controlling the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in Somalia.

Somalia has said an arms embargo is hampering efforts to rebuild the country’s security forces to counter al-Shabab threats. Enditem