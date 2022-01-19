Somalia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Markets, Statistics and Analyses Report 2021: Somalia’s Government Making Strides in Improving Telecom Sector Regulation – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Somalia – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Somalia’s government making strides in improving telecom sector regulation

Having undergone almost three decades in which there was no effective management over Somalia’s telecom sector, there have been considerable changes made in recent years. These have mainly been in response to the government, having been newly elected in 2017, being determined to promote ICTs and to bring the country into line with international developments.

This has been manifested in several ways, including the adoption of a National Telecoms Law, the creation of a regulator to oversee the sector, and the introduction of a licensing regime under which all operators must secure one of three types of operating licence.

If policed effectively, this should end the free-for-all of former years wherein it was relatively easy for companies to set themselves up and offer services. These efforts towards inclusion have also benefitted the country’s m-money providers. For many years, these services were unregulated and thus did not have the restrictions commonly applied by banks.

In addition, the poor currency conversion rate made it easy for locals to make transactions which would otherwise involve large amounts of currency. The Central Bank of Somalia (CBS) awarded a country’s first m-money licence (to Hormuud Telecom) in February 2021, though such services had already been available for about a decade.

The licensing regime has formalised transactions, and made it possible to integrate m-payments with the country’s own financial system and with international systems. The majority of adult Somalis use m-money services regularly.

Key Topics Covered:

Key Statistics

Regional Africa Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI vs GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Covid-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

Economic considerations and responses

Subscribers

Infrastructure

Telecommunications market

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Overview

Regulatory authority

Unified licenses

Mobile market

Mobile statistics

Mobile broadband

Mobile infrastructure

Mobile content and applications

Broadband market

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

National infrastructure developments

International infrastructure

Appendix Historic data

Companies Mentioned

Dalkom

Golis Telecom

Hormuud Telecom

Nationlink

Netco

Somafone

Somtel

Telcom Somalia

Telesom

Thuraya

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/co1bz

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900