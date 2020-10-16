Somalia and the UN on Thursday signed a new cooperation agreement which sets out how the country and the world body will work together over the next five years to achieve peace, stability and prosperity for all Somalis.

The new deal, the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF), outlines ways in which the UN intends to support government-owned and government-led priorities.

“Since the signing of the UN Strategic Framework in December 2017, Somalia has made remarkable progress in its journey towards consolidating peace and sustainable and inclusive development, with steadfast UN support,” James Swan, UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Somalia said in a joint statement.

Swan said the UNSDCF will replace a similar, previous agreement – the UN Strategic Framework (UNSF) — which expires at the end of 2020.

The new framework’s main pillars of activity directly mirror those of Somalia’s ninth National Development Plan (NDP-9), namely, inclusive politics and reconciliation, security and the rule of law, economic development, and social development.

Adam Abdelmoula, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Somalia said UNSDCF is an impressive achievement of collaboration across levels of the UN, government and other stakeholders. “It is through this Framework that the UN, with our partners, will further strive to address the structural causes of chronic fragility and instability that have constrained inclusive and sustainable development in Somalia for decades,” Abdelmoula said.

The UNSDCF represents the collective commitment of the government and the UN to work together in support of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Goals are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and improve the lives and prospects of everyone everywhere, and were adopted by all UN Member States in 2015 as part of the 2030 Agenda, which sets out a 15-year plan to achieve the SDGs.

Mahdi Mohamed Guled, deputy prime minister said he will strengthen the government’s partnership with the UN in order to address Somalia’s complex challenges across the humanitarian-development-peacebuilding nexus. “I welcome the UN’s clear commitment to supporting Somalia’s national development priorities through the direct alignment of the Cooperation Framework with the NDP-9, as well as the aid coordination architecture,” Guled said.