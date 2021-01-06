Somalia on Tuesday lauded the Kuwaiti government for its reconciliation efforts in resolving diplomatic disputes between Saudi Arabia and Qatar as they reopened their airspace and borders.

In a statement issued in Mogadishu, the government commended the mediation efforts of the Emir of Kuwait in resolving the three-year-old dispute.

“The Federal Government of Somalia is committed to strengthening diplomatic relations based on impartiality, cooperation and safeguarding the stability and sovereignty of allied countries,” Mogadishu said.

The statement came after the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that Qatar and Saudi Arabia had agreed to reopen their airspace and borders, effective immediately.

Analysts said the announcement made by Kuwait could pave the way towards resolving the political dispute that led Saudi Arabia and its allies — UAE, Bahrain and Egypt — to impose a boycott on Qatar since June 2017.

Saudi Arabia and its allies in June 2017 accused Qatar, among other things, of supporting terrorism and destabilizing the region. They also imposed a land, sea and air blockade on Qatar.

Qatar which shares its border with Saudi Arabia has repeatedly denied the allegations and said there was “no legitimate justification” for the severance of relations.

Doha has maintained close ties with Mogadishu and has financed various development projects across the country focusing on infrastructure such as ports and roads. Enditem