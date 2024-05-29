Somalia’s Minister Urges Action to Strengthen African Economies

During the African Development Bank (AfDB) Annual Meetings in Nairobi, Somalia’s Minister of Finance, H.E. Bihi Iman Egeh, delivered a compelling keynote address, highlighting the pressing need for collaborative efforts to bolster resilience in African economies amidst mounting global challenges.

Speaking at a key side event organized by ODI in partnership with the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC), Minister Egeh provided a stark assessment of Africa’s current predicament, citing the compounding crises of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and geopolitical conflicts. He emphasized that these challenges disproportionately affect Africa’s vulnerable populations and pose a significant threat to development progress.

The event showcased research findings from organizations including ODI, AERC, PEP, and ERF, illustrating the severe impact of multiple crises on African economies. Minister Egeh underscored the urgency of the situation, citing simulations indicating substantial economic losses due to even modest increases in food and fertilizer prices.

Drawing on Somalia’s resilience in the face of conflict and economic instability, Minister Egeh outlined a comprehensive vision for building resilient economies across Africa. He stressed the importance of tailored economic reforms that address the specific challenges of each nation, highlighting Somalia’s successful attainment of debt relief as a model for others.

While acknowledging the importance of debt relief, Minister Egeh cautioned that it alone is insufficient to address economic shocks. He called for holistic approaches that encompass economic, social, environmental, and governance dimensions, advocating for increased investment in critical infrastructure, climate adaptation measures, and social safety nets.

Challenging the international community, Minister Egeh called for a fundamental reevaluation of the existing financial architecture, arguing that current systems are inadequate to tackle Africa’s complex challenges. He emphasized the need for genuine solidarity and cooperation between African nations and international partners, urging a collective effort to build resilient African economies.

The Minister’s address resonated strongly with participants, sparking renewed determination to confront Africa’s challenges head-on. His call for tailored solutions, financial system reform, and global cooperation underscores the imperative of concerted action in building resilient economies that can withstand the uncertainties of the modern world.