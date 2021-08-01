Somalia’s troops recapture strategic location from al-Shabab

The Somali national army backed by Galmudug state forces on Thursday captured Qaycad location near Ba’adweyn town in Mudug region. It was previously occupied by al-Shabab militants.

Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, Minister of Internal Security for Galmudug State said that it took seven days of vicious fighting to capture the previous terrorists’ stronghold.

“Joint forces completed taking control of Qaycad location after days of heavy fighting against the terrorist militant group of al-Shabab this morning,” Fiqi said.

He said there were heavy losses on the side of the militants during the operation, noting that they were also bombarded a day earlier. Enditem