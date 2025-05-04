Somanya Mob Kills Tricycle Driver Over Alleged Theft

A 30-year-old tricycle operator was fatally assaulted and his vehicle set ablaze by a mob in Somanya’s Sawer suburb early Saturday, May 3, 2025, following unverified accusations of theft.

Samuel Otu, a resident of Okperpiem, was found dead near a gutter in Dorhetso with his burned tricycle, registered as M-23-GR 7942, beside him.

Police responded to a distress call at approximately 2:45 a.m., discovering Otu’s lifeless, unclothed body in a supine position. Investigators traced bloodstains to a nearby house where his clothing was recovered. “Preliminary evidence suggests the assault occurred in front of this residence,” an officer involved stated, though no witnesses have come forward despite the scene’s proximity to homes.

Authorities transported Otu’s remains to Yilo Krobo District Hospital, where a physician assistant confirmed his death. The body awaits an autopsy at the hospital’s morgue. While no arrests have been made, unconfirmed reports indicate the attack stemmed from allegations that Otu stole from passengers he was transporting.

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation and urged the public to provide credible information to identify perpetrators. “We emphasize the importance of due process over vigilante actions,” a spokesperson said, referencing recurring mob justice incidents in the Eastern Region tied to theft claims.

Somanya, a community approximately 80 kilometers northeast of Accra, has seen sporadic cases of extrajudicial violence, though this marks its first fatal mob attack in 2025. Legal analysts stress such incidents undermine judicial integrity and often complicate prosecutions due to absent witnesses.

Investigators continue to piece together the timeline of events, with updates expected as the probe advances. The case has reignited calls for heightened public education on crime reporting protocols to prevent further tragedies.