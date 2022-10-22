Some 13.6 million people in need of food assistance in Northern Ethiopia – WFP

Almost two years into the conflict in Northern Ethiopia, some 13.6 million people are now in need of food assistance, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) said Friday.

The WFP, in its latest Northern Ethiopia Emergency Response Situation Report, said some 13.6 million people are now in need of food assistance, of which about 7 million are in the Amhara region, 5.4 million are in the Tigray region, and 1.2 million in the Afar region.

It said the humanitarian truce declared by the Ethiopian government in March had allowed the WFP and partners to reach almost 5 million people in Tigray.

It, however, stressed that the resumption of the conflict since the end of August has threatened the humanitarian response in the region.

Due to a lack of funding and recent supply shortages, the WFP said it was only able to reach 10 percent of the mothers and children across Northern Ethiopia in need of nutrition support in August.

Meanwhile, the WFP said it has continued to deliver food assistance to 654,000 people in the Afar region and 675,000 people in the Amhara region. Enditem