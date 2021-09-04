Some 142,000 People Protested Across France Against Mandatory COVID-19 Passes

Approximately 142,000 people took to the streets in France on Saturday to protest against mandatory COVID-19 passes, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing the French Interior Ministry.

The country was rocked by protests by the eights Saturday in a row, with over 18,000 having protested in Paris alone.

One of the protests in the French capital was organized by Florian Philippot, the leader of the right-wing Patriots party, and began at the Champ de Mars park near the Eiffel Tower.

Another protest was held at the Place du Chatelet. According to the broadcaster, three people there were arrested for violence and insulting law enforcement officers.

In July, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including a special health pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19.

At the end of last month, the pass was already required in museums, theaters, movies and all public events attended by over 50 people. Starting August 9, it became mandatory in restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes and long-distance trains.

Last Saturday, a total of almost 160,000 people voiced their objections across France.