A total of 1,451 vulnerable people have been issued with the new voter card for the first week under the Electoral Commission’s (EC) special arrangement at the Ho Municipal Offices of the Commission.

They include: the aged, People with Disabilities (PWDs), pregnant women and lactating mothers, whose dispensation started on July 2, this year.

Mr Nana Oduro, the Ho Municipal Director of the EC, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, described the exercise as smooth and peaceful.

He said the registration centres would be increased to 41 centres from the current 20 in the Ho Municipality during the next phase of the exercise and expressed the hope that between 6,000 and 7,000 applicants would be registered daily.

The Director said the various centres are likely to record low turnout during third phase as most people, who crossed into other adjoining registration centres would have been served before their time comes.

Mr Oduro said the Commission was providing masks to registrants without masks at the centres.

He said the move was necessary to ensure that both the registrants and the registration officers were protected against the novel coronavirus.

The Director said the Municipal Office of the Commission has taken delivery of some 4,000 masks and tissue papers to enable them to observe the health safety protocols and stem the spread of the virus.

Mr Oduro said there is an improvement in the adherence to the health safety protocols at the various centres within the Municipality and expressed the hope that it would be maintained to the end of the exercise.

Meanwhile as at 1030 hrs, when the Ghana News Agency visited the centres, a total of 75 people have been registered while others were in queue waiting patiently to have their turn.

There is strict adherence to the social distancing protocols as the people were asked to sit two meters apart with Veronica bucket, tissue paper, liquid soap, hand sanitizers available to the registrants.

