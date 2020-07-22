Flash floods caused by heavy rains have affected about 37,000 people in Somalia, causing a humanitarian crisis in the regions affected, the Somalia’s Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management said about 15,400 people have been displaced as heavy rains pound the regions on the south-eastern coast of the country causing flash floods as well as riverine flooding.

“Floods have disrupted business activities, communication networks and roads within the city and have impacted community livelihoods,” said the ministry in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

Somalia is already struggling with COVID-19 and an invasion of desert locusts in the northern parts of the country.

Hamza Said Hamza, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management called on aid agencies to swiftly respond to the humanitarian needs caused by the flash and riverine flooding in Lower and Middle Shabelle.

Hamza said the affected local population who fled their homes to the dry and high ground are now in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

“The needs of the affected communities are massive in regards to shelter, clean water, food, and health. Therefore, we are calling upon our partners and all humanitarian agencies to quickly respond to this emergency situation and help the displaced people in those regions,” said Hamza.

He expressed concerns about the humanitarian crisis caused by the flash floods due to the performance of the above-normal Hagaa rains.

In Mogadishu alone, the ministry said, flash floods damaged or destroyed a number of housing units while displacing some 1,200 people. Enditem

