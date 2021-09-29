Some 80 students detained in Turkey amid housing protests

Turkish police took action against students on Tuesday, in the wake of a series of protests against a lack of affordable housing, local media reported on Tuesday.

Around 80 students were taken into custody in Istanbul and the coastal metropolis of Izmir, according to the report.

The Istanbul governorate said in a statement that 28 people had been arrested on the Asian side of the city, all of whom had since been released.

The governorate added that 17 women and 11 men had been taken into custody because they had refused to break up an “illegal” protest despite being asked to do so.

With rents rising in Turkey, students have been demanding affordable housing by sleeping in parks for several days.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sharply criticized their protest on Monday, describing the protesters as “so-called students.”

The famous Gezi protests, which were critical of the government, were sparked by a controversial construction project in Istanbul in 2013. They were brutally suppressed by the government.