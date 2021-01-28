Some angry members of the Western Regional Branch of the Garages Association of Ghana have thronged the office of the Sekondi-TakoradiMetropolitan Assembly mayor to require of him to stop the sale of portions of land allotted by the Assembly to them.

The members told the Ghana News Agency at the premises of the STMA that the land in question, located at Kansaworondo was allotted to them some seven years ago, but due to the lack of infrastructure to enable members properly function, it had been fallowing and allowed one “unscrupulous” leader to be selling it for residential development.

The members mentioned one Kwabena Kwadze, whom, according to them was appointed as acting Chairman as selling off the association’s property.

Mr. Isaac Kwekuvi Gavo who led a group of members to petition the MCE Mr Abdul-Mumin Issah of STMA, stressed, “How can Kwabena Kwadze be selling portions of land and claiming ownership over a property in the name of members”.

“We need the assembly to intervene immediately to avoid any disturbance”.

According to members, the destruction of their livelihood at the then Tanokrom Kokompe now a Shopping Mall affected many livelihoods leading to the death of about 51 masters, a worrying situation that society must not overlook.

The defunct site, was manna grounds for over 600 workers, now scattered in hindsight of the Metropolis spilling oil waste on streets across the length and breadth of the city.

Matters of their relocation had generated many emotions and sentiment mostly detrimental to those affected.

Meanwhile, a telephone interview with Kwabena Kwadze revealed otherwise.

The alleged seller said, “all their claims are not true…I was with some executives sometime back and we released 150 plots to them in the name of Garages Association…If they are members, they should show up”.