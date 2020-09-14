The 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has begun in earnest in the Kpando Municipality with some few absentees recorded at some examination Centres.

Though reasons for the absenteeism were not readily available by supervisors and invigilators, it was discovered by the Ghana News Agency that some five and four absentees were recorded at two centres.

The centres that recorded the absentees by the time of filing this story are the Kpando Senior High and Konda Basic School centres.

The GNA also discovered that out of the number of absentees recorded on the day, five were girls.

As early as 0700 hours when the GNA visited all four centres in the Municipality, students could be seen in groups studying and some assured of their preparedness towards the exams.

This year’s BECE begun on September 14 and would end on September 18.