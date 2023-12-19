Some electoral areas in Ashanti, Eastern Regions to conduct DLEs on Thursday

The Electoral Commission (EC) has rescheduled District Level Elections in some electoral areas in the Ashanti and Eastern regions for Thursday, December 21, 2023 due to technical challenges.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Michael Boadu, Acting Head, Public Affairs of EC, said: “We apologise for the inconveniences caused residents of these Electoral Areas.”

It assured the residents of the affected areas that the DLE would be held on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

The DLE is to enable eligible voters to elect Assembly Members to represent their electoral areas in the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies as well as five Unit Committee Members in each electoral area.

According to the Electoral Commission, 17,474 males are contesting the elections, representing 94 per cent, with 1,106 females, representing six per cent.

For the Unit Committee Elections, 40, 923 male contestants, representing 88 per cent, are standing to be elected with 5,413 female counterparts, representing 11.6 per cent.