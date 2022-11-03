Some Ghanaian fans excited that Son will miss the Ghana game

By
Vince Del Bosque
-
0
Some Ghanaian supporters in London have had conflicting emotions to the injury suffered by South Korea’s best player Son, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur.

As the Black Stars of Ghana get ready for crucial Group H matches against Uruguay, Portugal, and Ghana, which is acknowledged as a highly difficult group.

Son, however, has suffered a serious fracture around his left eye that will require surgery and puts his participation in the World Cup in jeopardy. Son sustained the injury during Tuesday Champions League games.

Although Ghanaians could miss him when they play South Korea, the injury is a setback for Spurs, who play Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Some supporters believe that it will be best for Ghana’s team defence if he does not play for South Korea because of his speed, skills, quickness, and great intelligence while he is on the ball.

Filed by Vince Owusu-Appiah
Journalist, London

Filed by Vince Owusu-Appiah
Journalist, London

