Some Ghanaians tell Ghana FA: “Sack C.K. Akonnor now”

Some residents in the Tema Metropolis on Monday called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to sack the Head Coach of the senior national team the Black Stars Coach Charles K. Akunnor following the performance of the team in the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars lost by a lone goal to South Africa’s Bafana Bafana last Monday.

In an interview with GNA Sports, some football fans expressed their disappointment with the poor performance of the team.

Mr. Richard Amuzu a resident in Tema said, he expected the first game against Ethiopia would help CK Akonnor to make some changes but he got it wrong again against South Africa.

He called on foreign-based players to lift up their game in the remaining matches of the qualifiers, adding that local players must also be given the chance in the team.

Mr. Amuzu said the coach should be sacked as soon as possible to save the team from missing the 2022 World Cup.

“The GFA boss should be very serious. We need changes at the management level and technical team,” he added.

Mr. Kafui Samuel, another resident, said he expected the Black Stars to have gotten at least a draw from the match because per statistics, matches between both teams were cagey.

He lamented over how the national team played 90 minutes without a single shot at goal.

“The players were poor on the field. There’s no communication between themselves, there was no organization, drive and focus behind the ball they played today,” he lamented.

He said, “I think the coach should take a critical look at this national team because if this is the performance we are hoping to enter the World Cup qualifiers, then I’m sorry to say Ghana would not even go past the group stages”.

Although he hoped CK Akunnor identified the problems in time and solved them, “I feel Ghana should look for someone else willing and able to handle this team and turn our fortunes around”.

Ghana is expected to host Zimbabwe in the next qualifying match on October 6, 2021.