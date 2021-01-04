An Accra High Court hearing the trial of Dr Stephen Opuni, the former CEO of COCOBOD and Seidu Agongo, the CEO of Agricult Ghana Limited, has struck out the Attorney-General’s affidavit in opposition against a motion of perjury filed by one of the accused against one of the prosecution witnesses.

Mr Samuel Cudjoe, the Counsel for Dr Opuni has cited Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah, the third prosecution witness in the trial for perjury.

Court dismisses Zoomlion’s appeal

An Accra High Court on Friday dismissed a Waste Management Company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited’s appeal against the GHC184 million surcharge by the Auditor-General.

On October 27, 2018, the Auditor-General issued a surcharge and disallowance against Zoomlion for over Ghc184 million for a fumigation exercise it carried out for the Ministry of Health (MOH) but which was paid by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

Court adjourns ex-Beige boss trial

Accra, Feb. 5, GNA – Prosecution in the case involving Michael Nyinaku, former defunct Beige Capital boss on Wednesday prayed the court for more time to file documents they intended to rely on for the trial.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Nyamekye told the court that the prosecution promised to file the documents on time but has not been able to do so.

Kwabena Duffour, eight others granted GHc 60 million cedis bail each

Accra, Feb. 12, GNA – Dr Kwabena Duffour, Former Minister of Finance and Former Governor Bank of Ghana and eight others, on Wednesday appeared before an Accra High Court for their alleged involvement in the collapsed of Unibank limited.

Dr Kwabena Duffour, Hoda Holdings Limited, Johnson Pandit Asiama, Kwabena Duffour II, Below Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, Elsie Dansoa Kyereh, Jeffery Amon, Benjamin Ofori, and Kwadwo Opoku Okoh were granted bail each in the sum of a Ghc 60,000,000.00, with three sureties each, two of whom must be justified for each accused.

Maj. Mahama Trial: Video evidence to be shown in open court

Accra, Feb. 27, GNA – An Accra High Court has admitted a video recording of how Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was allegedly murdered by the 14 persons now on trial, and directed that it should be shown in open court on March 17.

The court on February 13, this year dismissed an objection by the defence, when the prosecution sought to tender the flash drive containing the video as evidence.

State files new charges against NAM 1

Accra, June 23, GNA – The State on Tuesday filed new charges against the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah also known as NAM 1 at the Accra Circuit Court.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare told the Court that the State had filed a new charge sheet against the accused but his directives were that he should hold on to it and also the plea taking of the accused.

Court convicts tenant for accumulating human excreta at home

Hohoe (V/R), July 07, GNA – Michael Akpalu, a tenant who accumulated human excreta in his dwelling has been sentenced to a fine of GHC 540.00.

Akpalu pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea by a Hohoe Magistrate Court presided over by Mr Peter Anongdare.

Capital bank trial adjourned to October 15

Accra, July 16, GNA – An Accra High Court on Thursday adjourned to October 15 the trial involving William Ato Essien, Founder of the defunct Capital Bank, who is on trial with three others for allegedly collapsing the bank.

At the last hearing the prosecution presented its first witness, Mr Vish Ashiagbor, the Director of Price Water House Coopers, who presented his signed witness statement.

Case of NAM 1 case adjourned to Sept. 7

Accra, July 20, GNA – The Prosecution in the trial involving the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM 1, says it is still waiting for advice from the Attorney-General’s Department towards the commencement of the trial.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare, told an Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Ms Ellen Asamoah, that the advice would enable them to proceed on the matter.

Court convicts driver for building without permit

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), July 22, GNA -A Hohoe Magistrate Court has sentenced Paul Abu, a driver, to a fine of GH¢1,200 for building a house without a development permit.

Abu, who pleaded guilty was convicted on his own plea, and would serve six months imprisonment if he defaults in the payment of the fine.

Kennedy Agyapong files process to stop contempt case

Accra, Sept. 18, GNA – Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has filed a judicial review application at the Supreme Court to halt the contempt application against him by an Accra High Court.

Counsel for Mr Agyapong, Mr Kwame Gyan, told the Court on Friday that the application was to invoke the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court on Article 132 of the 1992 Constitution.

Major Mahama: Court to resume trial

Accra, Oct. 20, GNA-An Accra High Court, hearing the trial of 14 alleged murderers of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, will resume trial on October 29, 2020.

At the last adjourned date, February 28, before the outbreak of the COVID-19, the Court admitted a video recording of how the late Major Mahama was allegedly murdered by the 14 persons now on trial and directed that it should be shown in open court on March 17.

Maj. Mahama: Trial of accused to resume on December 10.

Parties in the trial of 14 alleged murderers of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama have agreed for the trial to resume on December 10, 2020.

The parties agreed that hearing notices should be sent to the Prison Authorities for the release of the accused for continuation of the trial.

Deceased Adams Mahama named Gregory, Asabke as his attackers— Witness

Mr Tofic Mutallah, a Business Partner to the late Adams Mahama, said the deceased on his on emergency ward bed at the hospital repeatedly mentioned the names of those who bathed him with acid.

“The names of Gregory and Asabke as the individuals who poured acid on him never parted the lips of the dying man,” he said.