Some major tourism stories in 2022

COVID-19 vaccines, a catalyst to reviving the tourism sector

Ghana recorded its first two cases of the deadly Corona Virus (COVID-19), on March 12, 2020, being among the first five African countries to record cases of the virus that was first detected in Wuhan in the People’s Republic of China.

Apart from the loss of human lives, the tourism and hospitality industry continue to remain the hardest hit by the pandemic.

GTA, others, set to organize 2022 Independence Domestic Tourism Drive

Accra, Feb. 28, GNA – As part of the Heritage Month celebration, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA) is set to organize its Independence Domestic Tourism Drive (IDTD).

The event organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, is planned to coincide with the 65th National Independence Day celebrations, which is on the theme: “Working Together; Bouncing Back Better”.

Ghana, South Korea to collaborate to deepen cultural and tourism ties

Accra, March 08, GNA – Ghana and South Korea have both underscored the need to collaborate and seize the opportunity to deepen their cultural and tourism ties.

Both countries, despite the disruption caused by the Covid 19 pandemic, still see the need to tap into their comparative advantage and reserves to forge closer collaboration in tourism, sports, and culture.

Pan African Heritage World to launch first digital museum

Accra, March 24, GNA – The Pan African Heritage World Museum (PAHWM), being constructed in Ghana, would launch the first digital Museum in the world on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The event is scheduled to coincide with the UNESCO-declared African World Heritage Day, which is an opportunity for people of the world, in particular Africans, to celebrate the continent’s unique cultural and natural heritage.

Kwahu Paragliding Festival – Ghana presents first pilot to fly passengers

Accra, April 13, GNA – For the first time in the history of the Kwehu Easter Paragliding Festival, a Ghanaian Tandem pilot, Mr Jonathan Quaye, will be among the 12 pilots to fly passengers during the festival.

He, among 11 other foreign national pilots would fly passenger from the Odweanoma mountings in Atibie, Kwahu, from April 14 to April 18, 2022.

GTA calls for event proposals for “December in GH” 2022

Accra, June 9, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has announced a call for entries for event organizers and promoters to submit their proposals for inclusion in the calendar of events for the ‘December in GH’ campaign for December 2022.

This announcement comes at a time when the Authority prepares for an anticipated increase in international arrivals with the easing of travel restrictions worldwide.

Africa needs more than emancipation, but real liberation – Prof. Mama

Accra, July 27, GNA – Prof. Amina Mama, Visiting Lecturer, University of Ghana has noted that Africa needed more than emancipation, but real liberation that requires engaging with the economy as well as culture and politics.

She said “we want more than emancipation. We will mark emancipation to remind ourselves that the true path is liberation, and that freedom is not given. Our governments could be doing better but it would only be better if we push them.”

Tourism Minister launches ‘December in GH’ Events

Accra, August 4, GNA – The Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal has launched this year’s ‘December in Ghana’ events, in Accra.

The events which is being organised by the Ministry, in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the ‘Beyond the Return’ Secretariat is aimed at promoting tourism and making Ghana the global destination for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

GTA projects boom in tourism businesses in December

Accra, Aug. 8, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has projected a boom in Tourism businesses with the launch of ‘December in GH’ events expected to attract thousands of visitors to Ghana.

The ‘events’ was launched under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, with partnership form the GTA, and the ‘Beyond the Return’ Secretariate is aimed at promoting tourism and making Ghana the global destination for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

2022 Global Citizen Festival launched in Accra

Accra, August 12, GNA- The Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Global Citizen and BBnZ has launched the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in Ghana to help the world advance towards equality, development, and zero poverty.

The festival which is designed to focus on the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, is scheduled for September 24.

GTA launches “Tourism Month” 2022 in Accra

Accra, Aug. 31, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority on Wednesday launched this years Tourism Month celebration with the call on Ghanaians to continue patronizing and promoting domestic tourism in order for the country to reap all benefits that comes with it.

Mr Ekow Sampson, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Technical, GTA said September was earmarked as the “Tourism Month” in Ghana by the GTA to encourage the patronage of prominent festivals, events, tourist sites and attractions in the country.

GTA to consolidate campaigns to make greater impacts in 2023

Accra, Sept. 28, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) will in 2023 consolidate all its campaigns and programmes to make greater impact on the West African Sub Region as well as in the international space.

The Chief Executive Officer, GTA, Mr Akwasi Agyeman said “2023 is our year of consolidation because we have pockets of innovative ideas that now must be consolidated. So, all our campaigns will be consolidated into one strong push within the west Africa sub region, as well as in the international space.”

Tourism Development Fund targets 1.9 million in 2023

Accra, Oct. 3, GNA – Mr Prince Yaw Essah, Fund Administrator, Tourism Development Fund, (TDF) has said that the fund is envisaging an amount of GHc 19.6 million in terms of revenue targets for 2023.

He said since its establishment in 2012, to support the tourism industry in Ghana, the Fund had grown to an appreciable level and was currently doing very well, despite the myriad of challenges it has encountered.

PANAFEST 2023 launched

Accra, Oct. 10, GNA – The Pan African Historical Theater Festival (PANAFEST) Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Ghana Tourism Authority, have launched the 2023 edition of the PANAFEST/Emancipation Day Celebration in Accra.

The celebration slated for July 19 – August 1, 2023, would be on the theme; “Re-Claiming the African Family: Confronting the Past to face the Challenges of the 21st century.”

Contribution to the Tourism Development Fund is not done by tourism establishments -GTA

Accra, Oct 21, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) says that contribution into the Tourism Development Fund is not done by tourism establishments but by patrons of these establishments, as claimed by the Ghana Hotels Association (GHA).

He said patrons of tourism establishment per the law must pay one percent of the amount paid to the establishment, who would then remit same to government through the Fund. ‘So that money is not paid by tourism establishments, but by patrons.’

Maiden Eve Festival opens in Accra

Accra, Dec. 16, GNA – The maiden edition of “The Eve Festival”, a festival designed to celebrate and appreciate the impact and value of the Ghanaian woman, has opened in Accra.

The four-day festival, organised by Eve International, under the auspices of the Life Patron Her Royal Highness Lady Julia Osei Tutu festival was the first of its kind and an opportunity for women to physically interact, showcase businesses and opportunities, learn new things, and create new links amidst a variety of fun activities.