Some Muslim leaders storm court; pray for Judge

Some Muslim leaders stunned Court users at the Adentan Circuit Court 2 when they offered Muslim prayers for the judge for acceding to an out-of-court settlement in a chieftaincy dispute.

The out of court settlement was done under the auspices of Chief Alhaji Amadu Baba Seidu, the Madina Zongo Chief in a chieftaincy being heard by the court.

The leaders sought permission from the court to allow them to offer prayers to the trial judge, Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah and her staff after they had settled their dispute amicably.

The prayers were offered in the case between Chief Dawudu Ali (Plaintiff), Chief of the Zongo Community in Adenta New Legon and Alhaji Mohammed Muftao (defendant).

The parties had appeared severally before the court during their attempt to settle the dispute.

The court adjourned the case for some time to allow the parties adequate time to settle the dispute before Chief Alhaji Baba Seidu, the Madina Zongo Chief.

Parties after an amicable settlement reported back to the court.

The court directed the parties to furnish it with the letter of settlement so that the same could be adopted and placed on the court record.

The parties went to the court Registry to file the said letter of the settlement.

When the case was recalled the trial Judge, Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah commended the Chief and Elders of Madina for settling the chieftaincy dispute between the parties.

The trial judge also thanked the parties and the Chief of Madina Zongo whose representative was in court for helping safeguard the peace and security of the Zongo Communities involved in the dispute.