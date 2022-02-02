Some Participants of Guinea-Bissau Attack Arrested – President

Umaro Sissoco Embalo
Umaro Sissoco Embalo

Some people involved in the attack on the government house in Guinea-Bissau have been arrested, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo said in a video address.

On February 1, a group of people in civilian clothes, armed with machine guns and grenade launchers, attacked the house of the government of Guinea-Bissau in the capital of the country, Bissau, where a meeting of the Council of Ministers was being held.

Earlier, the Russian embassy in Guinea-Bissau told Sputnik that rebels had taken Embalo hostage. After a fierce five-hour firefight, he was liberated and taken to the presidential palace.

