Some suspected terrorists have entered Ghana Through Burkina Border

Intelligence gathered by Ghana Police indicates that , at about 1145hrs today; 27th September, 2023, some persons suspected to be terrorists might have entered Ghana through Fatchu, a community in the Sissala West District.

According to the Police Command , the incident occurred when neighboring Police command in Burkina Faso received intelligence about the suspected terrorist in a hideout (Burkina Faso) near Fatchu( Ghana) and immediately moved in to acoust them but they bolted even before the police arrived at their hide.

Upon thorough search at their hide out , a Ghanaian voter ID card, two (2) mobile phones, unspecified number of ammunitions , clothings , eight bicycles among others were found .

To the amazement of the Command , an -depth search into their phones revealed pictures of men dressed in terrorist regalia of which one young man of about forty (40) years bears the same resemblance as the picture on the Ghanaian voter ID card.

The police in Burkina Faso have identified the person with the Ghanaian voter I D card ABDULAI IBRAHIM as DIALLO NOUFOU; and has enlisted him as suspected terrorist.

The security agencies in Gwollu have been notified of this development and same started conducting patrols intermittently in and around Fatchu to apprehend the suspected terrorists .

The command per their statement to public stated that , the suspected terrorist are closely monitored and promised to update the citizenry on any further development on the hideout of the terrorist.