Somé Traditional Council Constitutes Committee Ahead of 2024 Somé Tutu Zâ

The Standing Committee of Chiefs in collaboration with the Paramount Chief and President of Somé Traditional Council Torgbuigah Adamah lll, has constituted a Seventeen (17) member Central Planning Committee to oversee and implement the 2024 Sométutuzã celebrations.

The committee members are to work in collaboration with various committees for a successful celebration of the 2024 Sométutuzã of Chiefs and people of the Somé Traditional Area at Agbozume in the Ketu South municipality of the Volta region.

The committee members are Torgbui Geli lll, Chairman, Mr. Bernard Govina, Secretary, Mr. Daniel Jerry Sorokpo, Assistant Secretary, and Mr. Charles Nypson Agbagedy, Consultant.

The rest are Torgbui Kponor III, Mama Edzorxoxo, Mama Nyahali, Madam Gladys Quarshie, Madam Sarah Atanda, Madam Jane Kpogo, Mr. Daniel Atsuvia Achampong, Mr. Clement Agbotey, Mr. Godson Ahiamadzi, Mr. Bright Azumah, Mr. Robert Zah, Mr. Collins C.C Ahodetor and Mr. Francis Atitsogbui.

The committee with support from the Traditional Council’s Standing Committee of Chiefs after its first meeting, Scheduled Saturday 25th May, 2024 for the official launching of the 2024 Sométutuzã at Adina in the Somé Fugo area at exactly 9:00 am.

The committee members after the official launch shall come out with other activities to engage citizens and stakeholders for a successful main festival which shall start from 14th September to 29th September, 2024.

Sométutuzã is the annual festival of the Chiefs and People of Somé Traditional Area to remember the migration history of their forefathers, exhibit the occupations of the people, showcase the rich culture, and also bring developmental projects to Somé Traditional Area.

The main festival is always celebrated in Agbozume which is the traditional capital of the area.