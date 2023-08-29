Somé Traditional Council engages GES, basic school heads ahead of festival

Torgbiga Adamah III, the Paramount Chief and President of the Somé Traditional Council, has led a delegation to meet with the Ketu South Directorate of Education to deliberate on ways to improve on performance in the area.

The delegation, comprising members of the Central Planning Committee of Sométutu Za (festival) 2023, also met with all 32 basic school heads under the Traditional Council to ensure the participation of the schools in the outdooring of activities lined up for the festival.

Torgbiga Adamah charged the head teachers to impress upon their staff, especially those responsible for teaching the Ewe Language, to inculcate in the children the Ewe traditions and culture.

That, he said, was the surest way the pupils could know their origin and where they were headed, adding; “This can help to shape their moral lives and help them to be disciplined as our culture, heritage and traditions prescribe.”

Plans were underway by the Council to institute a scholarship scheme for teachers and senior high school graduates who were willing to study the Ewe Language at the tertiary level to increase the number of teachers, he said.

Torgbiga Adamah said the move was necessary “because our school children cannot read and write the Ewe Language correctly due to the inadequate number of teachers in the system.”

The Traditional Council and Awadada Torgbi Gbadago VI, an educationist and indigene of the area based in Canada, are also planning for the introduction of modern teaching methods and capacity building workshops for teachers.

The necessary funding would be secured soon for such workshops to be extended to teachers and head teachers in all the 32 basic schools in the area, the Paramount Chief said.

Mr. Godwin Amelor, the Municipal Education Director, assured the delegation of the Directorate’s willingness to collaborate with the Traditional Council and the festival planning committee to improve upon academic activities and to ensure a successful Sométutu Za.