Somé Traditional Council Launches 2024 Sométutuzã Festival with Development Commitments

The chiefs and residents of Somé traditional area, situated in the Ketu South municipality of the Volta region, have inaugurated the 2024 edition of their annual festival, Sométutuzã, reaffirming their dedication to the area’s socio-economic advancement.

A variety of activities are planned for the celebration, including community cleanup initiatives, religious ceremonies, a quiz competition, health walks, a youth and professional summit, and a children’s durbar, among others.

The festivities will culminate in a grand durbar of chiefs and queen mothers on September 28, hosted at Agbozume, the traditional capital of the region.

During the launch event on Saturday, May 25, Torgbiga Adamah III, Paramount Chief and President of the Somé traditional council, emphasized the importance of unity and collective effort among Somé indigenes to drive socio-economic progress and improve the well-being of the community.

Recognizing that economic advancement requires a stable and secure environment, Torgbiga Adamah III urged all citizens to embrace peace and harmony towards one another.

He called upon Somé citizens, both local and abroad, to join hands in ensuring the success and memorability of the annual festival.

The Sométutuzã, or Sometutu festival, commemorates the migration of the chiefs and people of Agbozume, Denu, and neighboring communities from Keta to their current settlement in 1792, following the Keta-Anloga war.

The 2024 festival, under the theme “Sustaining the Peace and Unity of Somé for Development,” is poised to serve as a catalyst for fostering unity and collaboration towards the peace and development of the region.