Somé Traditional Council meets GES and School Heads

Paramount Chief and President of the Somé Traditional Council, Torgbiga Adamah lll, on Wednesday, August 23, led a delegation of the Central Planning Committee of Sométutu Za 2023, to the Ketu South directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The visit was to meet with the education director and all 32 basic school heads under the traditional council to deliberate on ways to improve the standard of performance in basic schools in the municipality and plans for the outdooring of activities lined up by the council for the participation of all basic schools in the festival.

Torgbiga Adamah charged the head teachers to impress upon their staff, especially those responsible for teaching the Ewe language, to include the teaching of the Ewe tradition and culture in their lessons and also take the teaching of their mother tongue seriously.

This he said was “the surest way the school children can know their origin and know where they are headed for,” adding, “this can help to shape their moral lives and help them to be disciplined as our culture and heritage and traditions prescribe.”

The Paranormal Chief said plans were underway by the council to institute a Scholarship Scheme for teachers and Senior High School graduates who will be willing to study the Ewe language at the tertiary level and encourage them to come back after their studies to teach in the Somé Traditional Area in other to have adequate Ewe language teachers in the schools.

Torgbiga stressed that, the move was necessary “because our school children can not read and write the Ewe language correctly due to inadequate Ewe language teachers in the system.

The Paramount Chief said there were also plans by the traditional council and Awadada Torgbi Gbadago VI, an educationist and consultant and indigene of the area, who is based in Canada for the introduction of modern teaching methods and capacity building workshops for teachers.

He said the necessary funding will be secured soon for such workshops to be extended to cover all teachers and head teachers in all the 32 basic schools in the area.

The GES director, Mr Godwin Amelor for his part, thanked the delegation for the visit.

He assured the council of the directorate’s willingness to collaborate with the traditional council and the festival planning committee to improve upon academic activities in the municipality and to organize a successful Sométutu Za.