Some University Lecturers across the country endorse Bawumia

The Patriotic Intellectuals, an organised group of Lecturers in the country’s Technical Universities have endorsed the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the best person to hold the flag of the NPP for victory in the next general elections.

The Vice President, the group added, had been well prepared to market the achievements of the current NPP administration and as well propel the breaking the eight agenda, adding ” There is work to be done and not a position to be occupied”.

Mr Micheal Asare Appiah, Chairman of the group at an endorsement ceremony at the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) in Takoradi touted the achievement of the Vice President who many described as the “Economic Messiah”.

He said, Dr. Bawumia’s digitalisation agenda on Ghana’s economic growth could not be underestimated.

The Chairman mentioned the Paperless payment at the Ports which had reduced huge loss of revenue to the state through tax evasion, under-declaration and under-evaluation of imports and acts of collusion at the ports to milk the state.

He added, “Digitalisation is vital in transforming social services, finance, health, education and agriculture. This simply means digitalization is the economy and the economy is digitalization in the 21st century and beyond.

“It would therefore be erroneous for anyone to say that Dr. Bawumia has stopped talking about the economy,” he said.

The academic-based partisan and professional voluntary group within the NPP, therefore urged the delegates of the party in the November 4, Presidential primary to rise to the occasion and elect Dr Bawumia as the NPP’s flagbearer who would subsequently become Ghana’s next President.

Mr. Appiah said, Dr. Bawumia came with the best leadership qualities and capabilities to lead the NPP to Break the eight, come December 2024.

He said Dr. Bawumia’s meteoric rise to political stardom and emerging as the most visible Vice President in the Fourth Republic was no fluke and lauded his contribution to critical economic issues.

“His persona and brilliance reverberate the national political landscape, making him the most talked about, the most appreciated politician, and the most favoured candidate to lead the NPP,” he stated.

He added that the Vice President had demonstrated great competencies and exceptional leadership in leveraging technology to improve and correct the structural deficiencies of the traditional economy.

“So given the opportunity to lead this country as President, we shall soar towards higher heights”, he emphasised.

The lead of the Patriotic Intellectuals pointed out that Dr. Bawumia leveraged on technology to help reform and improve Ghana’s institutional and regulatory processes towards the creation of a digital economy to sustain economic growth and improve the wellbeing of Ghanaians.

“Examples of these achievements can be seen at DVLA, Passport Office, Ghana Revenue Authority, GPHA, National Identification Authority, National Health Insurance Scheme, Ghana Health Service, Ghana Post, amongst other essential public service centres”, he pointed out.

He revealed that so far, 15.5 million people have been enrolled on the Ghana card by the National Identification Authority.

The Ghana Card had provided the country with a database that would be the anchor for all transactions in the future, providing unique identity to all individuals.

Dr. Bawumia has leveraged on the Global Positioning System (GPS) technology to implement a digital address system for Ghana capturing every square inch of land adding, “This has provided a unique address for all properties in Ghana through the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority”.

The Gyandu Park at Sekondi is the election grounds for the delegates expected to make the crucial choice for a flagbearer for the Party.