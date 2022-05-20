Somoco Ghana commended for supporting Sharubutu Ramadan Cup grateful to 2022 edition

Organisers of the annual Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup has expressed gratitude to Somoco Ghana Limited for supporting the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup.

Somoco, for the second time, supported the competition by presenting one of their range of motorcycles, Boxer BM 150 to organisers as part of prizes for the tournament.

Receiving the motorcycle in Accra, the Founder and Coordinator of the tournament, Mr. Tamimu Issah, said Somoco has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to the competition, which everyone associated with the tournament appreciates.

“We are here for the second time to receive a motorbike as part of prizes for the tournament. This shows the commitment of Somoco Ghana to support this tournament and also support the Zongo community,” said Mr. Tamimu.

“On behalf of our Chief Patron, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, and all stakeholders, I thank you so much for your show of support,” he added.

Speaking after handing over the bike to organisers, Adesh Kumar, Senior Sales Manager of Somoco Ghana, said his outfit is impressed by the objective of the tournament in bringing communities together, as well as the tournament’s successful organisation in previous years, hence its support.

He said Somoco would continue to support such initiatives, which bring people together.

Kasoa successfully defended their trophy after winning the 7th edition last weekend.

The Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup is organised annually as part of activities marking the end of Ramadan. Among its objectives is to bring youth from Zongo communities together, and also to create a platform to showcase football talents from these communities