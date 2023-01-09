Son Makes N2.5 Million Ransom After Kidnapping his Father

In Nigeria’s Kwara state, police have a young man with a lionheart under arrest for reportedly kidnapping his father and demanding N2.5 million in ransom.

Issa Naigheti was captured by Kwara police command officers working with the anti-kidnapping unit in the Kambi neighborhood of Ilorin.

The suspect admitted to the crime while being questioned, according to the command’s spokeswoman, Ajayi Okasanmi.

In Oyo State’s Igboho/Igbeti area, according to Okasanmi, “the suspect confessed to having conspired with two others to kidnap his father, Bature Naigboho, and collected N2.5m ransom.”

He further mentioned that the case would be moved to Oyo State, the location of the incident.

His age is currently unknown.