Son of Bishop Salifu Amoako Sentenced to Six Months in Senior Correctional Facility

The Juvenile Court has sentenced Elrad Salifu Amoako, the son of Bishop Salifu Amoako, to six months at a senior correctional facility following a tragic accident that led to the death of two young girls and the injury of three others.

The incident occurred when Salifu Amoako’s speeding vehicle collided with a car transporting the victims to a party.

The younger Amoako, who was unconscious after the crash, was only charged after being discharged from the hospital. The case also saw the arrest of his parents and a shop attendant for allegedly allowing a juvenile to drive the vehicle.

In today’s court session, Elrad Salifu Amoako pleaded guilty to eight counts, including two counts of manslaughter. In addition to his six-month sentence, he was fined GH₵8,000 for destroying a streetlight during the accident. His parents, Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife, were each fined GH₵6,000 for failing to control their son’s actions.

The sentence has drawn attention to the need for greater accountability regarding the supervision and responsibility of minors behind the wheel.

