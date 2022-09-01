SONABEL Warns Ghana Of Spillage Of Bagre Dam Today If …

The Power Utility of Burkina Faso (SONABEL) has warned Ghana’s Water Resources Commission that they may be forced to spill the excess water from the Bagre Dam today, Thursday, 1 September 2022.

The Bagre Dam is 234.88m but SONABEL says the level of the water is rising and if the current rate of inflow continues, they will commence the spillage of the excess water.

The spillage of the water, they warned, may cause the White Volta River to overflow its banks and likely occupy its normal flood plains.

Residents along the banks of the White Volta River have, thus, been advised to take precautionary measures to avoid being adversely affected.

The spillage causes flooding that leads to the loss of lives, livestock and properties in Northern Ghana.