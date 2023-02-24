Sonatel falls victim to US$200k hack

Senegalese telco leader Sonatel has recently discovered a hack in its systems that cost it CFA143 million ($200,000).

According to Africa Cybersecurity Magazine, an infamous hacker called Massa Diouf infiltrated the company’s system and transferred amounts totalling $200,000 via mobile money app Andadoo.

Sonatel discovered the hack in January of this year and initiated an internal audit that led to the discovery of Diouf’s hacks.

The investigation also led the company to an Orange Money reseller Oulimata Diagne to whom Diouf had reportedly transferred the money.

Upon her arrest, Diagne denied collaborating with Diouf to defraud Sonatel, but confessed to helping him resell the currency.

Meanwhile, in other fraud news, Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) is probing two banks—Zenith and Guaranty Trust Bank—for allegations of data breach.

According to the NDBP, Nigerian banks haven’t taken data protection as seriously as they should with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) suffering 46,126 attacks by hackers within nine months—91% of which were successful.

The regulator said that level of vulnerability to a data breach is unacceptable.