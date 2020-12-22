Owner of OGB Music record Ogidi Brown is reported to have stolen a song belonging to Fameye to his new artiste Cryme Officer.

An audio sighted by our news portal, reveals how Ogidi Brow discusses with an unknown person how he gave a song belonging to his former artiste Fameye to his new artiste.

Ogidi Brown in the audio expressed bitterness about the way he was treated by Fameye but believes Cryme Officer is a better musician than his former signee.