Songor Salt Re-development Project has capacity to transform the economy – Akufo-Addo

The President, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the people of Ada to rally support for the Songor Salt Re-development Project which is being undertaken by Electrochem.

Speaking at this year’s ‘Asafotufiam’ festival of the people of Ada as the Guest Speaker, the President expressed excitement at the level of support the project has received and continue to receive from the people of Ada.

He said, all the people in Ada should support the project because it has the capacity to transform the economy and the lives of all the people of Ada and the country as a whole.

“I will urge you to continue to give your maximum support to the activities of Electrochem,” he said.

According to the President, a lot has been done in the area of roads across the country and that more are yet to be done, stressing that government will not leave Ada out of its road construction agenda.

He also touched on education and averred that government is doing all it can to address the poor educational standards in some of the less endowed schools and very soon the country will see improvements in educational outcomes in those areas including Ada.

He wished the people of Ada well and promised to visit them soon before he leaves office as President.